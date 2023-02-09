Upset Alert: Hampton defeats North Carolina A&T

By

Hampton upset one of the top CAA teams, North Carolina A&T, by a score of 66-53 on Thursday evening. The Lady Pirates got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 28-23 lead. They then continued to outscore the Aggies 38-30 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Nylah Young led the way for Hampton, putting up 18 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Lady Pirates shot 43% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 91% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.87 points per possession on 55% true shooting.

North Carolina A&T was led by Maleia Bracone, who recorded 13 points and nine boards. The Aggies shot 18-of-45 from the field and 3-of-13 from behind the arc. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.71 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 12. Hampton catches Northeastern after a loss in its last game, while North Carolina A&T faces William & Mary at home. The Lady Pirates will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Aggies will try to turn their home stand around.

