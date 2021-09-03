Jackson State and FAMU arrive in Miami in style

By

Jackson State and Florida A&M both arrived in Miami on Thursday ahead of the much-anticipated Orange Blossom Classic. And both football programs touched down in the 305 in style.



One of the first official partnerships that Deion Sanders brokered after becoming Jackson State head coach was with Michael Strahan’s suit line. The JSU players stepped off the plane in Miami wearing the custom Strahan suits. Sanders posted an Instagram slideshow of his team, including his son Shiloh Sanders, stepping off the planes in their suits, as well as ties.



“Travel day means a business trip,” Sanders wrote in his caption. “Thank you Michael Strahan for making us so clean we were dirty! Look good feel good.



Team also wore ties from Twenty Dollar Tie, Sanders’ tie company.”





“Everything matches. Everything is decorated. Everything is decor. Everything is so clean, they dirty. But the whole team, including coaches, is decked out in Twenty Dollar Ties.”





JSU wasn’t the only team dressed to impress on Thursday. Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons and his team made the trip from Tallahassee in uniform green suit jackets and green-and-orange striped ties. Of course, the players got to put their own flavor with accessories.



The Rattlers kept the business look as they had dinner at the Rusty Pelican to wind down the first day of what will be a weekend full of events prior to Sunday’s game. Keep an eye on HBCU Gameday as we provide comprehensive coverage of the Orange Blossom Classic throughout the weekend.

