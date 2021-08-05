By

TOKYO – Behind the brilliant anchor leg of Coppin State graduate Joseph Amoah, Ghana’s 4×100-meter relay team set a national record (38.08) and advanced to the final in the event on Wednesday night at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ghana will compete in the medal round of the event, which will air live on Peacock on Friday, Aug. 6 at 9:50 am.



Ghana took fifth in its heat and qualified for the final with the second-fastest time among nations that did not automatically advance with a top-three performance in their respective section. Amoah chased down the United States’ Cravon Gillespie and came from behind to knock off the Americans by two-hundredths of a second, securing the last spot in the final.



The National Record that Ghana’s quartet broke had stood for nearly 24 years as Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah, Aziz Zakari and Emmanuel Tuffour clocked a 38.12 at the World Championships in Athens, Greece on Aug. 9, 1997.



Joseph Amoah, who took 13th overall in the 200 meters earlier in these Olympics, was joined in the relay by Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku and Emmanuel Yeboah. Coppin State’s Joseph Manu is also a member of the relay but did not run in the first round.

