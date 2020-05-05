Southern Women’s Hoops Adds Two for 2020-21 Season

Courtesy of Southern University Athletics

BATON ROUGE, LA – Southern University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Carlos Funchess announced on April 29th the addition of two junior college transfers who signed to play for the Lady Jaguars next season.

List of Signees:

Tye Metcalf 5’5″ Guard, Southaven, MS

East Mississippi Community College

Metcalf averaged 13.2 points, 4.0 assist per game and 3.0 rebounds per game her sophomore season at East Mississippi. Helped lead the Lions to a 24-3 record, and 12-0 north division record and winning the MACJC State Championship. Also earned MACJC All-State/North Division First Team Honors and All-Region 23 Honors. She finished her EMCC career totaling 679 points (13.6 ppg), 179 assists (3.6 apg), 156 rebounds (3.1 rpg) and 96 steals (1.9 spg).

Metcalf shot 42.3 percent from the field, 32.2 percent from the 3 point line and shot 70.4 percent from the free throw line. Had season high of 24 points vs Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Lead the Lions to a 11-12 record, and 8-4 north division record. Posted four 20-point outings as a freshman, including a season-high 26 points vs Meridian. Averaged 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds on the season, as they advanced to the MACJC State Tournament. Was named MACJC All-State/North Division First Team Honors.



Attended Southaven High School, Southaven, MS.

STORY | EMCC sophomore guard Tye Metcalf has signed to play basketball at Southern University, becoming the program's first Division I signee of the year.

"I'm very excited and very blessed," Metcalf said. "This is a dream come true."https://t.co/77GdJ4exag pic.twitter.com/ZwgRIow4ZF — Theo DeRosa (@Theo_DeRosa) April 20, 2020

Coach Funchess on Tye:

“Tye is very explosive and can shoot the three and the mid range jumper. She is also a very good defender who will play pressure defense full court. Tye helped lead her team to the Mississippi junior college state championship, and is a proven winner. “

Jordan Aikens 6’1″ Guard/Forward Chicago, Illinois

Wabash Community College

#3 Jordan Aikens 6’1 G



🔺9.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 41% FG, 33% 3PT

🔺 Lefty that can shoot it 🔥 Can hit off the catch & off the dribble

🔺 Rebounds well & can also score around the rim

🔺 Can defend❗️Has good length & timing with blocking shots

🔺 Lots of tools. Big upside‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dj6PuZtIgV — Wabash Valley WBB (@WabashValleyWbb) March 16, 2020

Aikens averaged 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game her sophomore season at Wabash Valley College. She helped guide the Warriors to a 30-2 record, 18-0 conference record and winning the GRAC Championship, District P Champions, Region 24 Championship and advancing to the 2020 NJCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament. Scoring 15-points or more five times during the season. Jordan shot 41.2 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from the 3 point line and shot 75.0 percent from the free throw line. Had season-high of 20 points vs Lincoln Trail and Southwestern Illinois.



Her freshman season Wabash Valley College finished with a 31-2 record, 18-0 conference record and winning the GRAC Championship, Region 24 Championship, District P Champions and 2019 NJCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball Tournament. Averaged 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds on the season.

Attended Morgan Park High School.

Congratulations to Jordan Aikens ( Wabash Valley ) on picking up her 2nd offer today from Southern University pic.twitter.com/EQUz0qTs99 — Joshua Brown (@coachjosh__) March 25, 2020



Coach Funchess on Jordan:

“Jordan brings versatility and the ability to stretch the defense with her three point shooting. She is also very athletic and can guard multiple positions. Jordan played on one of the top ten junior college teams in the country and will brings a great work ethic. She is a 2-time champion of the GRAC, Region 24, and District P Champion.”

Coach Funchess on Tye and Jordan Signing:

“Jordan Aikens and Tye Metcalf are great young ladies with high character who will represent Southern University well. Both young ladies will bring championship experience as well as talent to our program.”

