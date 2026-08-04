The HBCU Gameday Vault opens more than a decade of HBCU sports coverage through documentaries, original stories, championship dynasties, and classic games that helped define an era.



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Inside the HBCU Gameday Vault

Produced by HBCU Gameday partner Wali Pitt. The 14-episode series revisits memorable athletes, teams, and moments preserved through years of original reporting and video production. The collection reaches beyond final scores to explore the people, culture, and history behind HBCU sports.

The HBCU Gameday Vault is organized into two seven-episode seasons. Together, they trace the growth of HBCU Gameday while offering a look back at stories recorded during a transformative period for Black college athletics.

Season One: Origin Stories

Origin Stories focuses on the athletes, coaches, and programs behind some of HBCU Gameday’s earliest documentaries and original features.

The seven-episode season includes stories involving Florida A&M football, legendary coach Roger Ray, Division II basketball star Amir Hinton, and North Carolina A&T standout Tarik Cohen.

Each installment offers a time capsule from an era when digital HBCU sports coverage was beginning to reach a larger national audience.

Season Two: Dynasties & Classic Games

Dynasties & Classic Games revisit championship runs, rivalry matchups, and defining moments from HBCU football and basketball.

The season chronicles North Carolina A&T’s Celebration Bowl dynasty of 2017-201. North Carolina Central’s championship basketball run as well as Winston-Salem State’s journey through the CIAA Tournament. Additional episodes return to classic games and unforgettable scenes captured across the HBCU football landscape from 2017 through 2019.

These stories preserve the atmosphere surrounding the games while documenting the teams and personalities that shaped the period.

These first two seasons represent the beginning of the collection, with additional seasons planned to bring more stories and eras from the HBCU Gameday archive to the screen.

A Decade of HBCU Sports History

The HBCU Gameday Vault brings archival footage, original interviews, and documentary storytelling together in one collection. The series represents more than a look back—it preserves moments that became part of the modern history of HBCU athletics.

The series was created and produced by HBCU Gameday and submitted through Filmhub for streaming distribution. Platform availability and viewing information will be announced following distribution.

An official trailer and additional series information will be added to this page.