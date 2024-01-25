VIEW ALL SCORES
FAMU, Colorado
2024 Football

Colorado football targets former FAMU commit

Colorado football is making an offer to a talented player who previously committed to FAMU.
Posted on

Former FAMU assistant Devin Rispress isn’t wasting any time dipping into his recruiting bag with Colorado football.

Former Garden City Community College WR Keyon Brown has received an offer from Colorado football. Brown had formerly committed to Florida A&M, but de-committed from the reigning SWAC and HBCU national champion last month.

A two-sport star at Rickards High School — he also ran track — caught 26 passes for 588 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the 2022 season. Brown was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN in 2023, and a three-star by 247Sports. He initially committed to Oklahoma in June of 2022 prior to his senior season and signed in the early signing period. He chose OU over 18 offers, including programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska and Tennessee. He was also offered by Jackson State football in 2022 when Deion Sanders was still at the SWAC program.

Brown never suited up for Oklahoma though, instead ending up at Garden City Community College, where he spent the 2023 season. Brown committed to FAMU in September of 2023 while Rispress was still a part of the staff for Willie Simmons. Simmons left to take a job as running backs coach at Duke on Jan. 1, and Rispress made his exit for Colorado a few weeks later.

The 6’3, 190 pound receiver would be joining a Colorado receiving corp that includes Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. as targets for Shedeur Sanders. 

Colorado football targets former FAMU commit
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

687
2024 Football

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sports Tuskegee Airmen Jacket Gifted from HBCU coach
626
CIAA

ESPN might have to pay Stephen A. Smith $20 million to keep him
511
FAMU

FAMU bowler says lies are being spread around dismissal
509
MEAC

South Carolina State completes Chennis Berry’s inagural staff
317
Tennessee State

Tennessee State University adds North Dakota State assistant
To Top
X

Discover more from HBCU Gameday

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading