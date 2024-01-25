Colorado football targets former FAMU commit

Former FAMU assistant Devin Rispress isn’t wasting any time dipping into his recruiting bag with Colorado football.
Former Garden City Community College WR Keyon Brown has received an offer from Colorado football. Brown had formerly committed to Florida A&M, but de-committed from the reigning SWAC and HBCU national champion last month.
A two-sport star at Rickards High School — he also ran track — caught 26 passes for 588 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the 2022 season. Brown was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN in 2023, and a three-star by 247Sports. He initially committed to Oklahoma in June of 2022 prior to his senior season and signed in the early signing period. He chose OU over 18 offers, including programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska and Tennessee. He was also offered by Jackson State football in 2022 when Deion Sanders was still at the SWAC program.
Brown never suited up for Oklahoma though, instead ending up at Garden City Community College, where he spent the 2023 season. Brown committed to FAMU in September of 2023 while Rispress was still a part of the staff for Willie Simmons. Simmons left to take a job as running backs coach at Duke on Jan. 1, and Rispress made his exit for Colorado a few weeks later.
The 6’3, 190 pound receiver would be joining a Colorado receiving corp that includes Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. as targets for Shedeur Sanders.