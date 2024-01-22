Morehouse basketball takes top spot in SIAC after big week

By

Morehouse College basketball team has taken over the top spot in the SIAC East after back-to-back wins over Benedict College and Savannah State in the same week.



The 76-69 win over Benedict, the #8 team in NCAA Div. II moved Morehouse into first place in the SIAC and the ensuing 68-66 win over Savannah State a couple of days later improved the team record to 11-5 heading into the back half of conference play.

Significant contributions from freshman guard and wing players Damion Mitchell and Cedric Taylor III led the team to the big win over Benedict College. Mitchell ended the game with 14 points, three assists, and seven rebounds, while Taylor contributed 17 points and six rebounds.

“They’ve been playing a lot of minutes early, so I told them about four games ago, ‘You all are not freshmen anymore.’ We knew what type of players they were and knew they could step in and play at this level,” said Coach Whittler.

“I wouldn’t call it nervous, but it’s a lot of pressure. I just stay humble and keep my head down and work through it,” said Mitchell when asked about playing big minutes as a freshman.

Morehouse also won the rebounding battle 39-29 on the night to overcome their shooting struggles, shooting 20 percent from three and 39 percent from the field.

Benedict’s explosive offense kept the game close for most of the night. The Maroon Tigers’ biggest lead was only eight points with six minutes to play in the first half. There was also a total of 10 lead changes throughout the game.

Benedict had three double-figure scorers: Asanti Price scored 19 points, Tim Moore scored 18, and Marshaun West scored 12. Back-to-back big dunks from Price and Moore caused a quick momentum shift that would not last long before Morehouse regained its composure.

“I just let them know it isn’t worth more than two points,” said coach Whittler.

The big week for Morehouse College should give them some momentum as they continue their four-game road stretch into the stretch of SIAC play.

