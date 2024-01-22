Delaware State sits atop the MEAC after overtime win vs UMES

By

Delaware State recorded its fourth straight win in dramatic fashion, handing MEAC rival UMES a 67-63 overtime loss at Memorial Hall on Saturday evening. Delaware State went into halftime with a 35-18 lead, but UMES fought back to tie things up at the end of regulation. The Hawks could not finish the job though, as they were outscored 11-7 in overtime.

Let’s keep it rolling! pic.twitter.com/33jPYPgkXt — Delaware State MBB (@DSUMBB) January 21, 2024

Martaz Robinson led the scoring for Delaware State with 24 points, while Deywilk Tavarez added another 19. The Hornets’ ability to generate opportunities at the charity stripe was crucial to their success. They drew 29 personal fouls on the defense, which led to 21 points (57% shooting) from the free-throw line. They were able to overcome occasional shooting woes in the victory, as they scored just 0.9 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Troy Hupstead recorded 27 points and nine rebounds, and Devon Ellis contributed another 11 points to pace UMES. As a team, the Hawks had some offensive struggles, scoring just 0.86 points per possession on 37% shooting from the field. It was a forgettable game from three-point range as the team collectively shot 5-of-25 from deep.

KEY METRICS

Delaware State scored a season-low 21 second-half points

UMES recorded assists on a season-low 36% of made field goals

The game had seven lead changes and seven ties

Del State’s win is a great start to its season series with the Hawks. Next, the Hornets will face struggling MEAC opponent South Carolina State on Jan. 27 at Memorial Hall. UMES’s recent struggles continued with its loss this evening. It doesn’t get any easier in the Hawks’ next game on Jan. 22. They will face a Queens (NY) team that has been impressive lately.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

