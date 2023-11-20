ESPN Band of The Year has new no. 1 in November D2 rankings

By

The latest rankings for the ESPN Band of The Year HBCU band championship are in and Savannah State University has made the leap to no. 1 for the month of November in the Division II/NAIA ranks.



The “Powerhouse of the South” was ranked No. 7 in the September band rankings, but was not ranked in last month’s top 10. HBCU Gameday received the exclusive Band of The Year rankings on Monday afternoon.



The Virginia State University “Trojan Explosion was ranked second in November after coming in at no. 3 in both September and October.



Similarly, Florida Memorial continued to rank high, ranking no. 3 after ranking no. 2 in both October and Nov.



Last month’s no. 1 squad, Winston-Salem State, remained in the top five with a no. 4 ranking.

Virginia State brought home top remarks for auxiliary and percussion. Savannah State topped the list for drum majors and Florida Memorial for musicality.



The ESPN Band of The Year will release its cumulative top five on Tuesday. The announcement of the programs selected to participate in the ESPN Band of The Year competition will be released on Dec. 28 via HBCU Gameday.

ESPN Band of The Year Top 10 – November

10 Benedict College “Band of Distinction”

9 Miles College “Marching Purple Machine”

8 Kentucky State University “Mighty Marching Thorobreds”

7 Morehouse College “House of Funk”

6 Central State University “Invincible Marching Marauders”

5 Tuskegee University “Marching Crimson Pipers”

4 Winston-Salem State University “Red Sea of Sound”

3 Florida Memorial “The Roar”

2 Virginia State University “Trojan Explosion” Marching Band

1 Savannah State University “Powerhouse of The South”

Performances are judged on an individual basis, with judges giving scores for specific areas only. Bands are encouraged to submit a performance to be judged monthly. The committee is co-chaired by Jackson State Director of Bands Emeritus, Professor Dowell Taylor, and Dr. Julian E. White, FAMU Director of Bands Emeritus.

A cumulative top five list will be posted later this week. The participating bands will be announced via HBCU Gameday on Nov. 28. The ESPN Band of The Year title will be determined Dec. 15 in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta, GA with the show starting at 6 PM EST. It will be simulcast on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus.

