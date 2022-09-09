2022 begins the 130th year of black college football and 40 Classic Games are...
Jackson State defensive back Shilo Sanders has an NIL deal with Porsche as a...
American Airlines and Jackson State have announced a deal that will benefit both players...
The SWAC ESPN Football schedule has been released with matchups spanning late August through...
Shaw University, one of the oldest HBCUs in the country, said its basketball program...
Deion Sanders says that slow refund checks are a problem at Jackson State and...
Shaqir O'Neal plus Shedeur Sanders and two of his Jackson State teammates are the...
Former Minnesota Vikings head coach and Dallas Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer will be working...
NC A&T expects to increase enrollment yet again, and become the largest HBCU student...
Deion Sanders and Jackson State football will appear on ESPN networks 10 times this...