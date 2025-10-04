HBCU Football: Delaware State Runs Wild but Falls to No. 12 Monmouth

HBCU program Delaware State went toe-to-toe with No. 12 Monmouth befoHBCU program Delaware State went toe-to-toe with No. 12 Monmouth before falling 49–38 on the road at Kessler Stadium. Under head coach DeSean Jackson, the Hornets (3-3) showed they can compete with top-tier FCS teams.

Delaware State finished with 393 total yards, including 281 on the ground, in one of its most complete offensive performances this season. The Hornets matched Monmouth’s physicality and tempo through three quarters but faded late as the Hawks pulled away.

Ground Game Sets the Tone

The Hornets’ offense ran behind a dominant line and a rotation of backs who punished Monmouth’s front seven. Senior Marquis Gillis exploded for 132 yards on 15 carries (8.8 avg), including a 73-yard burst that set up one of Delaware State’s five rushing touchdowns.

Running back James Jones added three scores, while quarterback Kaiden Bennett and kicker Patrick Fisher-Butler each contributed a touchdown or field goal. In total, Delaware State averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored on all six red-zone trips. That efficiency reflects Jackson’s renewed offensive identity for the Hornets.

High-Powered Monmouth Offense Survives the Scare

Monmouth (4-1) entered with one of the FCS’s most productive offenses, and it showed why. Quarterback Derek Robertson threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Rodney Nelson delivered a career day with 203 rushing yards and two scores.

The Hawks punted only once all game. They converted two of three fourth downs and 10 of 14 third downs, which kept Delaware State’s defense on the field for almost 31 minutes. Even so, the Hornets forced several key stops and limited Monmouth to three touchdowns on four red-zone trips.

Safety Anthony Hebert led Delaware State with 11 tackles, while Brian Bates recorded 12 and Quincy Robinson added a sack.

HBCU Pride on Display

Even in defeat, Delaware State continues to build momentum under DeSean Jackson. His focus on speed, physicality, and discipline is reshaping the program’s identity. The Hornets have already matched their win total from last season and appear more balanced each week.

The performance against Monmouth — one of the FCS’s Top-15 programs — proved that Delaware State is closing the gap between HBCU contenders and nationally ranked opponents. As MEAC play gets ready to begin, the Hornets’ run-heavy attack and improving defense could make them a serious factor within HBCU football.

Turning Point and Takeaways

With the score tied 35–35 late in the third quarter, Monmouth faced a critical fourth down near midfield. Instead of punting, the Hawks converted, setting up the touchdown that gave them the lead for good. That single play shifted momentum and extended a drive that drained valuable clock.

Monmouth’s aggression told the story. The Hawks punted just once, went 2-for-3 on fourth downs, and finished 10-for-14 on third downs. Their tempo and precision turned a tight game into a track meet that produced nearly 1,000 yards of offense.

Player of the Game

Marquis Gillis, Delaware State — The senior back powered the Hornets with 132 yards on 15 carries, including a 73-yard burst that set up a touchdown. His mix of patience and strength kept drives alive and showed how far Delaware State’s run game has come under DeSean Jackson.

By the Numbers

281 rushing yards for Delaware State — a season high

for Delaware State — a season high Five rushing touchdowns , all in the red zone

, all in the red zone Three for three on fourth-down conversions

on fourth-down conversions Zero turnovers combined — clean, disciplined football

combined — clean, disciplined football 26 first downs for DSU to Monmouth’s 30

What It Means

For DeSean Jackson and Delaware State, this wasn’t a moral victory — it was proof of concept. The Hornets traded punches with a Top-15 FCS team and stayed within one score into the final minutes. Their balanced offense, efficient red-zone play, and fearless tempo signal that HBCU football in Dover is climbing fast.

Next up is homecoming, and if this performance is any indication, no one will want to face Delaware State soon.