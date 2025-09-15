Trump administration shifts half a billion towards HBCUs

The Trump Administration made headlines with a sweeping announcement of new education investments—and for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the news is significant. The U.S. Department of Education revealed that HBCUs will receive more than $1.34 billion in funding for fiscal year 2025, including a one-time boost of $495 million. This marks a 48.4 percent increase over previously anticipated levels.

At HBCU Gameday, we want to acknowledge that we previously reported in error that HBCUs would be among those facing cuts. In fact, Monday’s release clarifies that HBCUs are receiving expanded support, while other discretionary Minority-Serving Institution programs tied to racial and ethnic quotas will be eliminated or repurposed. We believe it’s important to correct the record and provide accurate context to our audience.

What the Administration Announced

The Department of Education is reallocating federal dollars under its discretionary authority. According to Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, the move will redirect resources away from what the Department deems “ineffective and discriminatory programs” and toward institutions and initiatives that “support merit and excellence in education.”

The announcement from the Trump Administration includes three major funding priorities:

Charter Schools: $500 million in grants, the largest investment in the program’s history.

$500 million in grants, the largest investment in the program’s history. HBCUs and Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs): $1.34 billion for HBCUs and $108 million for TCCUs, bolstered by the new $495 million increase.

$1.34 billion for HBCUs and $108 million for TCCUs, bolstered by the new $495 million increase. American History and Civics Education: More than $160 million in grants tied to the upcoming Semiquincentennial celebration of America’s founding.

For HBCUs, this translates into a historic investment level at a time when many institutions are grappling with enrollment pressures, infrastructure needs, and growing demand for career-ready programs.

Trump Administration’s Shift

Thursday’s release also announced that several longstanding Minority-Serving Institution (MSI) discretionary programs will be discontinued due to legal concerns around race-based eligibility requirements. These include programs that historically served Predominantly Black Institutions, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions. The Department cited the Solicitor General’s July opinion that such quota-based programs violate the Fifth Amendment’s equal-protection guarantees.

While that change represents a major shift in federal higher education policy, HBCUs were spared from the cuts because their funding is not tied to enrollment quotas. Instead, they are being elevated with direct financial increases.

What It Means for HBCUs

For the nation’s more than 100 HBCUs, the announcement could provide critical resources to upgrade facilities, expand academic programs, and strengthen student support services. These funds arrive at a moment when HBCUs continue to play an outsized role in producing Black professionals across multiple fields—from STEM to law, education, and the arts.

Still, the move will not be without controversy. Supporters of MSI programs worry that eliminating targeted support for other minority-serving institutions could leave significant gaps in access and opportunity for students of color outside of HBCUs.

Correcting the Record

As always, HBCU Gameday is committed to providing accurate coverage. Our earlier reporting suggested that HBCUs would be among those losing discretionary funding under the Trump Administration’s plan. Today’s official release makes clear that HBCUs, in fact, stand to gain significantly. We regret the error and will continue to follow how these federal dollars are distributed and the impact they have on campuses across the country.