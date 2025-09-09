HBCU working to clear the air on failed neutral-site classic



The Tampa Bay Classic was set to bring HBCU football to an NFL stadium. Instead, anticipated Tampa Bay Football Classic will not take place as originally announced, sparking frustration and disappointment across the fan base and the HBCU world.



News of the cancellation first surfaced in a release from the Bethune-Cookman University Department of Athletics, and quickly spread through social media, where alumni and supporters expressed confusion, anger, and disbelief.

Bethune-Cookman University Director of Athletics Reggie Theus said the decision ultimately came down to protecting the integrity of the program and its supporters.

“The most important thing for us was to protect the student-athletes and the fan experience,” Theus explained. “Those were the priorities; and when we could not guarantee the success of each of those, it was time to pull the plug on behalf of the university.”

HBCU AD’s work together to find fix

With the Classic now off the table, B-CU has officially relocated its matchup against the Southern University Jaguars to Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach on Oct. 11. Like many programs without an on-campus facility, the Wildcats lease the stadium and have already begun the logistical process of transitioning the game into a home-field event.

Theus praised Southern University’s Director of Athletics, Roman Banks, for his understanding and cooperation throughout the process.

“I want to express our sincere thanks for the professionalism of Southern University Director of Athletics Roman Banks,” Theus said. “He is not new to this and understands what we went through. He has been a solid leader through this process. Our goal in accepting the promoters’ offer was to upgrade the experience for the fans, alumni, and student-athletes of both schools. It’s always a plus to play in NFL stadiums, but things were not adding up and the timelines were not adhered to for both institutions.”

This is not the first time the Daytona-based HBCU has brought its brand to an NFL venue. In fact, the Wildcats successfully hosted games in Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium in back-to-back years, including a high-profile matchup against Jackson State and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders in 2022, followed by another meeting with Southern University in 2023. Those events succeeded, Theus noted, because B-CU itself led the promotions. The Tampa Bay Classic, however, was spearheaded by an outside sponsorship group that failed to meet critical deadlines.

Still, the optics of the cancellation have been harsh. Some Bethune-Cookman alumni and fans, unaware of the contractual arrangements with the third-party promoter Michael E. David, directed blame at the university. Others have attempted to clarify the situation, but as Theus acknowledged, social media reactions remain unpredictable, and B-CU continues to absorb criticism.

Here is a sampling of the responses on social media to the announcement:

Wow! Do they realize folks had already made travel plans for Tampa? Yikes !

Right thing was done; just move on.

Its was going to be so amazing in Tampa the good ol Tampa Florida classic days

I live in Tampa and have contacts with people at Raymond James stadium. It was not the fault of BCU OR SOUTHERN UNIV. to change this game. There are promoter out there that didn’t do their part. This happens with concerts as well.

Not surprised… who ever was promoting that game and responsible for the venue doesn’t know what they’re doing…

hmmm shouldn’t they have things put in a contract as to what should or shouldn’t take place? I mean don’t leave yourself open to foolishness especially if they have done BCC wrong in the past.