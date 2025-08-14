First Black coordinator in NFL history, former HBCU HC Dies at 89

Lionel Taylor, the Denver Broncos legend who became the first Black coordinator in NFL history and later served as head coach at HBCU Texas Southern University, died at 89.

Taylor’s family confirmed his passing earlier this week. A member of the Broncos’ inaugural 1960 roster, Taylor made football history twice — first as one of the AFL’s most dominant receivers, and later in 1980 when he was named offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, breaking a racial barrier in the NFL.

A record-setting playing career

Before coaching, Taylor became the first player in pro football history to record 100 receptions in a single season. He retired as Denver’s career leader in receptions (543), receiving yards (6,872), and touchdown catches (44). Those first two records stood for more than three decades.

A three-time AFL All-Star, Taylor led the league in receptions in five of its first six seasons. His 102.9 receiving yards per game in 1960 remain the highest single-season average in Denver Broncos franchise history.

Taylor was one of the first four inductees into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1984 and entered the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1970.

“He had hands like vice grips,” AFL historian Dave Steidel once said. “If a pass was near him, he was getting it.”

Breaking barriers in coaching

After ending his playing career with the Houston Oilers in 1968, Taylor transitioned to the sidelines. As receivers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he won two Super Bowls and mentored Hall of Famers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth.

His appointment as the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 1980 made him the first Black coach to hold a coordinator position in the NFL. This milestone inspired a new generation of minority coaches.

“We all need role models in life, and fortunately, there was a Lionel Taylor there that I could look at and say, ‘Yeah, this is possible,’” Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said in 2024.

Time at an HBCU

Taylor’s coaching path eventually led him to the college ranks. From 1984 to 1988, he led Texas Southern University, an HBCU in Houston. His tenure was challenging, and he finished with a 13-41-1 record.

His best season came in 1987, when the Tigers went 5-6 overall and placed fifth in the SWAC. Despite the struggles, Taylor’s leadership added to the long tradition of professional athletes returning to HBCUs to mentor young talent.

Early life and legacy

Born Aug. 15, 1935, in West Virginia, Taylor played football and basketball at New Mexico Highlands University. In 1959, he entered the NFL as an undrafted linebacker with the Chicago Bears. The following year, he joined the expansion Broncos and quickly became one of the AFL’s most productive receivers.

Taylor spent his later years near Albuquerque, New Mexico, and returned to Denver in 2024 to be honored by the team.

“Denver is home,” Taylor told NFL Films in 2024. “It will always be home.”