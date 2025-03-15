Top HBCU WBB squad upset in tourney, gets WNIT bid

North Carolina A&T, one of the premier programs in HBCU women’s basketball, suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament. The top-seeded Aggies were upset by ninth-seeded William & Mary, 74-66, in an overtime thriller during the quarterfinals at CareFirst Arena. The loss derailed the Aggie’s hopes of securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, though they will continue their postseason journey with a bid to the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT).

The Aggies entered the tournament as heavy favorites. Boasting an impressive regular-season record that solidified their position as the top seed in the CAA. Led by a talented roster and a strong defensive presence, North Carolina A&T was expected to make a deep run. However, William & Mary had other plans, delivering one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.

The game was tightly contested, with both teams exchanging leads throughout regulation. North Carolina A&T’s defense, a hallmark of their success this season, managed to stifle William & Mary for much of the game. However, late in the fourth quarter, the Tribe mounted a comeback, forcing overtime with clutch shooting and relentless energy.

Quotes from the Aggies

“They forced me to make reads and find out where the ball needs to go,” Aggie star Jordyn Dorsey said about the Tribe’s defensive approach toward her. “I did that from time to time, but it was hard trying to find some consistency with that so that we could pull out the win.”

“I hate the old saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times in a row, but that proved right today,” said A&T head coach Tarrell Robinson. “Hats off to (Tribe head coach Erin Dickerson Davis) and her Lady Tribe. They played a fantastic game. They played with a refuse-to-lose mentality, which you must play like that this time of the year.

There’s not much we could have done. They got going yesterday and played with a lot of confidence today. They survived many of our runs and were the better team in overtime.”

In overtime, William & Mary capitalized on key Aggies turnovers and converted critical free throws to secure the upset. Despite a valiant effort from North Carolina A&T’s top scorers, the Aggies struggled to regain momentum as the Tribe pulled away in the final minutes. The loss marked a disappointing early exit for an HBCU women’s basketball team that had championship aspirations.

Aggies in the WNIT

Although the Aggies will not be dancing in the NCAA Tournament, their season is far from over. North Carolina A&T has earned a bid to the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT), giving them another opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. With a strong season behind them, the Aggies will look to regroup and make a statement in the WBIT, proving why they are one of the top teams in HBCU women’s basketball.

Last season, North Carolina A&T made a strong showing in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), advancing to the second round after securing a hard-fought victory in the opening game. Their deep run highlighted the program’s ability to compete at a high level and further cemented their reputation as a force in HBCU and mid-major basketball. This year, they will aim to build on that experience in the WBIT, hoping to surpass last season’s postseason success.