HBCU powerhouse clinches tite, gets top five spot

The Norfolk State women’s basketball team continues to shine as one of the premier HBCU programs in the country, securing a share of the MEAC Regular Season Championship with a dominant 96-57 victory over North Carolina Central. With this win, the Spartans clinched their fourth consecutive MEAC regular-season title and extended their winning streak to 15 games.

HBCU hoops fans have watched Norfolk State establish itself as a powerhouse, and this season is no different. Led by Diamond Johnson’s all-around performance—19 points, eight rebounds, six steals, five assists, and two blocks—the Spartans imposed their will early. NSU overwhelmed NCCU with a suffocating defense, holding the Eagles to just 18 first-half points while pouring in 41 of their own. Johnson had plenty of help, as Da’naijah Williams (16 points), Niya Fields (15), Anjanae Richardson (14), Kierra Wheeler (14), and Jenesis Hill (10) all scored in double figures.

The Spartans’ dominance extends beyond the MEAC, as they made history in the latest College Insider Mid-Major Women’s Basketball Top 25 poll. Norfolk State climbed to No. 5, marking their highest ranking of the season and further cementing their status as one of the top mid-major programs in the country. Their rise in the poll follows convincing road victories over South Carolina State (88-57) and North Carolina Central.

For Norfolk State, success in the MEAC has become the standard, but the bigger picture is clear—this HBCU program is proving it can compete on a national level. With a 26-4 overall record and an unbeaten 12-0 mark in conference play, NSU is poised to make noise in the postseason. Their final regular-season test comes Thursday against Howard in a nationally televised showdown on ESPNU.

As the postseason looms, Norfolk State remains a shining example of HBCU excellence, blending talent, discipline, and determination in pursuit of an NCAA Tournament run. If their dominance continues, the Spartans may not just be one of the best HBCU teams in the country—they could be one of the best mid-major teams, period.