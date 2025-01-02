HBCU kicks off year with another huge donation

SALISBURY, NC — Livingstone College, a private HBCU in Salisbury, NC, is starting off 2025 like it did 2024.



President Dr. Anthony J. Davis revealed in a speech to his faculty and staff that its anonymous donor from previous gifts has added a new one.



“Over the vacation — over the paid time off — I received notification that Livingstone College will kick off this academic year with another anonymous gift from our anonymous donor to the tune of $3 million,” Davis told the school’s faculty and staff.

The money will be used for capital renovation projects on the campus, including renovating its cafeteria and multiple residence halls. The school said, unofficially, that it has received $23 million from the donor over the course of the fiscal year, including a $10 million gift in July.

“We don’t receive philanthropy at this level because of a president who gets up and makes an eloquent speech,” Davis told his faculty and staff. “This happens because all of you have been committed to this miracle approach. It’s because of the work that you’re doing, and it’s making us the fastest growing HBCU in North Carolina.”

Livingstone College president Dr. Anthony J. Davis poses with his family and ceremonial $10 million check. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)





Dr. Davis touted the university’s 13 percent growth number which would eclipse North Carolina Central’s highest growth number amongst the state’s five public HBCUs. Livingstone is one of five private HBCUs in the state, and is the only private one in the midst of a comprehensive campus revitalization project.

“Which means that the world is watching,” Dr. Davis said. “ World wants to know. — ‘wait a minute, Livingstone? They’re getting philanthropic contributions like Morehouse and Spelman. We are. It’s because of the work that you’re doing.”



The AME Zion-backed HBCU is looking at slow growth, Davis told the media afterwards.

“When we talk about slow control growth, it’s about capacity,” Dr. Davis said. “We could not function above 1200 students right now, physically on campus. So right now we’re at 941. We’re almost close to capacity.”