HBCU Football | Hampton takes over GHOE | Highlights

Watch HBCU football highlights from Hampton’s trip to Greensboro, NC for the Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) against North Carolina A&T, and see how Hampton walked away with a 40-point win in front of a sold-out Aggie crowd. Read what North Carolina A&T head coach Vincent Brown had to say about the game in the recap courtesy of NC A&T Athletics.

GREENSBORO – It was going to be the greatest story of North Carolina A&T’s 2024 season so far.

Or so it looked for about 15 minutes.

But Hampton interfered, spoiling the football part of the Greatest Homecoming on Earth on an otherwise glorious mid-October Saturday afternoon for HBCU football. The 59-17 result stung for the Aggies, whose occasional highlights get muted by penalties and turnovers.

There were no celebrations within the football facility despite the clamoring noise in the parties surrounding the stadium, where more than 23,000 fans had gathered earlier.

“That was an abject failure in every form and fashion,” Aggies coach Vincent Brown said. “We looked like a poorly coached team, and I own that.”

A&T’s good moments came early in its first game at Truist Stadium in more than a month. The Aggies led 14-3 early in the second quarter when there was a brief delay because of a drone over the field. The momentum’s shift had already begun and there was no reversing it.

“I am utterly sick,” said Brown, whose team dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). “The way we started (with such promise), it’s so disappointing.”

Homecoming heroes were lining up for the Aggies, and some were first-time participants in A&T’s annual HBCU football showcase of Aggie Pride. Freshman Tre Mittman intercepted a pass to shorten Hampton’s first possession of the game. Mittman’s efforts were followed two plays later by Cameren Dalrymple’s 5-yard touchdown run. A&T’s momentum grew when Wesley Misenheimer recovered a Hampton fumble. The Aggies converted on freshman Daniel Coles’ 17-yard catch from quarterback Justin Fomby for a 14-0 lead.

“I’m thinking maybe this is our breakout moment offensively,” Brown said.

It unfortunately was not.

The only points A&T could muster the rest of the way came on Andrew Brown’s 31-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter. The Pirates rattled off 31 consecutive points. Later, they outscored A&T by 28-0 in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates (4-3, 1-2) snapped a two-game skid just days after Trent Boykin was elevated from Hampton interim coach to head coach. Some locals on the Hampton roster had their own homecoming action, with Grimsley alum Chris Zellous firing a touchdown pass and Randleman graduate Ja’Quan Snipes running for two touchdowns and a game-high 71 yards.

“We knew that they were going to be ready to play,” Boykin said. “They were going to be excited. We didn’t panic.”

The Pirates went back to Virginia, leaving the Aggies to ponder how they’ll pick up the pieces. A&T’s defense surrendered 231 rushing yards. Fomby threw for 240 yards, though he was intercepted twice. Ger-Cari Caldwell made five catches for 98 yards, approaching his 130 yards from the previous game at Richmond.

On defense, Kade Moledor was in on 10 tackles. A&T has five games remaining, five more times to figure it out. Brown pointed to what have been months of establishing a foundation, and he is not ready to stop building on that foundation.

“There will be many people on the outside looking to tear down,” Brown said. “… I see the big picture.”

Brown said that in his football career as a player and coach, he has learned that challenging times are what have helped him along that way. “We’re going to need tremendous leadership from our players,” he said. “The lessons for our players are going to be about resiliency.”