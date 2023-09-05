VIEW ALL SCORES
Game Preview | Howard competes against Morehouse at home

Howard and Morehouse meet at Greene Stadium, both eager for a rebound after recent losses, renewing a rivalry from 2022.
Greene Stadium will be the setting for a Saturday afternoon clash between Howard and Morehouse. One of these teams will get a much-needed rebound from a recent loss. Howard lost to Eastern Mich., while Morehouse was taken down by Virginia Union 45-13. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2022. That one ended in a 31-0 win for Howard.

Howard (0-1 Overall)

The Bison’s season thus far has resulted in a 0-1 record. They’re putting up an average of 3.0 touchdowns and 23.0 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bison’s defense allows 33.0 points per game on average.

Wideout Kasey Hawthorne will be leading the way for Howard. Hawthorne has accumulated 3 receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.

Howard’s offense is constantly looking to get their star receiver involved. Jamarr Ebron has collected 41% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.

Howard went 5-6 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Howard’s only game against a SIAC opponent this season.

Morehouse (0-1 Overall)

The Maroon Tigers will enter this match up with a 0-1 campaign so far. They are averaging 13.0 points per contest, while accumulating a total of two touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Maroon Tigers’ defense is giving up an average of 45.0 points per game.

Wideout Brogan Korta will be leading the way for Morehouse. Korta has accumulated 2 receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.

Morehouse loves to target their backs, with 29% of their receptions coming from the running back position.

Morehouse enters after putting up a 1-9 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Morehouse’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

