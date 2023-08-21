MEAC SWAC Challenge Preview: Jackson State vs. SC State

The football seasons for both Jackson State and South Carolina State (SC State) kick off with a matchup on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 at 7 pm at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA in the 2023 MEAC SWAC Challenge. Fans of each side have been waiting months to see their team take the gridiron. These teams have likely been reviewing the film from their last matchup during the 2021 Celebration Bowl, which resulted in a 31-10 win for SC State.
Jackson State (12-1 Overall in 2022)
The Tigers will enter this season after a 12-1 campaign last year. They averaged 38 points and 446 offensive yards per contest on the year in 2022. Defensively, the Tigers conceded an average of 14 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Jackson State. Players in all three phases: offense, defense, and special teams, will be looking to start the season off right.
Last season, Jackson State’s offensive play selection split was 54% pass, 46% run.
This is the first neutral site game this year for Jackson State, but they went 4-1 in 2022 in neutral site contests. This is the first FCS HBCU match-up this season for Jackson State.
South Carolina State (3-8 Overall in 2021)
The Bulldogs will come into this season after recording a 3-8 record in 2022. They averaged 22 points and 301 offensive yards per contest on the year in 2022. The Bulldogs’ defense has allowed an average of 31 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for SC State. Players in all three phases, offense, defense, and special teams will be looking to start the season off well in this one.
Last season, South Carolina State’s offensive play selection split was 47% pass to 53% run.
The MEAC SWAC Challenge will be the first neutral site game for South Carolina State this year and they did not play any neutral site contests in 2022.
This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.