College Football: SWAC Football Stadiums

When it comes to college football at the FCS level, no conference sees more fans in its stadiums than SWAC football.
There are currently 12 SWAC football stadiums, which range in age from 95 to less than a decade and seat anywhere from 10,000 to over 60,000.
Four of the 12 stadiums in the league were completed since the turn of the century. Four others were completed in the 1950s. The oldest, Southern’s Mumford Stadium, was completed in 1928.
Five of the 12 stadiums seat less than 20,000. The bottom four could fit their entire stadium’s capacity inside Jackson State’s Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Here is what you need to know about the SWAC football stadiums, which have been home to some of the greatest college football players ever.
Daytona Stadium (Bethune-Cookman)
Year Completed: 1988 – Seating Capacity: 9,601 – Playing Surface: Natural grass
Rice-Totten Stadium (Mississippi Valley State)
Year Completed: 1952 – Seating Capacity: 10,000 – Playing Surface: Natural grass
Named after the dynamic duo of quarterback Willie “Satellite” Totten and Jerry Rice.
New Panther Stadium (Prairie View A&M)
Year Completed: 2016 – Seating Capacity: 15,000 – Playing Surface: Artificial turf
Construction cost $61 million
Simmons Bank Stadium (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
Year Completed: 2000 – Seating Capacity: 16,000 – Playing Surface: Artificial turf