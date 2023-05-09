VIEW ALL SCORES
SIAC

Tuskegee softball earns top 10 spot in NCAA tournament

For the second year in a row the Golden Tigers have earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Softball Tournament
Courtesy of Tuskegee Athletics

TUSKEGEE, Ala. – The NCAA Division II Softball Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the upcoming NCAA Division II Softball Tournament, with Tuskegee softball earning the No. 8 seed in the South Region.

Tuskegee garnered an automatic berth from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference due to postseason champion Edward Waters being in only the second year of a three-year transition from NAIA to the NCAA Division II ranks.

The Golden Tigers have now made the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year, after taking on Auburn Montgomery and UAH in Montgomery last year in same tournament.

NCAA softball

As the No. 8 seed, Tuskegee will open the 2023 NCAA Division II South Region Tournament against Sunshine State Conference member and top seed Tampa, and is paired with the matchup between Gulf South Conference members No. 4 seed UAH and No. 5 seed Mississippi College.
 
The Golden Tigers will have the first game of the South 1 Regional at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, followed by UAH and MC at 2 p.m. CT.
 
In the South 2 Regional, the No. 2 seed Saint Leo will host no. 3 seed Nova Southeastern, no. 6 seed West Alabama and No. 7 seed AUM.
 
At the conclusion of the two double elimination tournaments, the two winners will face next week in the South Super Regional to determine the South’s representative at the 2023 NCAA Division II Softball National Championship.

