UAPB touts NIL sucess of its student-athletes

PINE BLUFF, AR. — July 1, of 2021, was a momentous day for student-athletes around the country as the NCAA enacted its interim Name, Image, and Likeness policy. Shortly afterward, the State of Arkansas passed House Bill 1671, establishing the Arkansas Student-Athlete Publicity Rights Act. The NIL floodgates opened, and there has been an endless stream of Name, Image, & Likeness opportunities for student-athletes nationwide. Some collegiate athletes negotiate multi-million dollar deals.



NILions will serve as the official NIL entity for Golden Pride. UAPB fans can subscribe to a monthly digital newsletter and access exclusive content yearly.



UAPB Athletics has partnered with NOCAP Sport to serve as the portal for UAPB scholar-athletes. NOCAP Sports is a comprehensive athlete marketing platform, both free-to-user and for schools. NOCAP Sports provides student-athletes with a robust suite of tools to easily manage and maximize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) value. The NOCAP network includes exclusive access to the most lucrative brands and deals opportunities with a fully automated monitoring system of NCAA and compliance rules.



Coach Alonzo Hampton, UAPB’s new Head Football Coach, stated, “At UAPB, we believe all our players deserve the opportunity to capitalize from their name, image, and likeness. We want our brand not only to resonate with the city of Pine Bluff but throughout the State of Arkansas. As our NILions Program develops, our student-athletes will benefit tremendously.”





There have been several Golden Lions that have earned NIL opportunities like Mark Evans II earned a deal with Denny’s. He started all 11 games on the blind side again in 2021, earning SWAC First-Team All-Conference honors. After starting nine games at left tackle as a senior in 2022, Evans received, First-Team BOXTOROW All-American, SWAC First-Team, and Associated Press FCS Second-Team All-American.



Football

Trey Glymph (Boost Mobile)

Javaughn Williams , (Adidas, HEYDUDE Shoes, and movie promotions for Champions starring Woody Harrelson and Ernie Hudson.



Women’s Basketball

Maya Peat (Buxom Couture)

Zaay Green (LifeStyle Brand Company)

Maori Davenport (MO23 & Hoop GANG)

Softball

Kaitlyn Neely (Force Factor)

Layla Stouder

Baseball

Derek Blackmore (MarketPryce, Mine Baseball, Goat Fuel, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Press Sports, Whoa Dough, Liquid I.V, Shady Rays, Running the Bases, Stinger Sports

Track & Field

Brianna Guy (Facebook)

Women’s Volleyball

Britteny Eskridge (Yes M.A.M Lipgloss LCC)



Women’s Soccer

Iyanah Hicks

