Howard MBB’s Kenneth Blakeney takes ECAS Coach of the Year

Kenneth Blakeney and the Bison MBB made history winning their first tournament championship
Courtesy of Howard Athletics

DANBURY, Conn. – Howard University men’s basketball head coach Kenneth Blakeney racked up more accolades Tuesday morning after winning the 2023 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Coach of the Year award. The ECAC announced its Division I Men’s Basketball All-ECAC Teams and major award winners.

Blakeney, who recently was named BOXTOROW HBCU Coach of the Year and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Coach of the Year, led the Bison to their first outright league regular season title since 1986-87, going 11-3 in conference play. On March 11, the D.C. native guided HU to its first tournament championship since 1992 and a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 31 years.

Howard University head coach Kenny Blakeney celebrates winning the 2023 MEAC Tournament.

The fourth-year coach is a finalist for several major awards, including the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year, Hugh Durham Award and Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year through CollegeInsider.com.

Penn guard Jordan Dingle was voted ECAC Player of the Year while Syracuse freshman Judah Mintz was named Rookie of the Year.

Ending their season with a 22-13 record, the Bison won both the conference tournament and the regular season championship, marking their fifth and fourth times winning them, respectively.

