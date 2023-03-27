WSSU loses talented guard Samage Teel to the transfer portal

By

CIAA Champion Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) will likely have to replace Samage Teel, its top perimeter scorer, heading into next fall.



The redshirt sophomore announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday via social media.

“I want to start off by saying thank you, WSSU. These past years have been nothing but short of amazing. I want to take the time out to thank the coaching staff who believed in me and gave me a chance to play the game love. I also want to thank and appreciate all the amazing people that I met at WSSU. Y’all will forever be with me.

To my teammates and brothers. I can’t thank you guys enough. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything.

However, it’s with a heavy heart that I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. Thank you Ramily for all the memories.”

WSSU guard Samage Teel hits the game-winner to put his team in to the CIAA Tournament.

A native of Greensville, NC, Teel played on a talented FarmVille High School squad that featured Justin Wright, who spent three seasons at NC Central before entering the transfer portal. He had multiple division I offers but committed to Winston-Salem State University in 2020. Winston-Salem State University and the CIAA did not play the 2020-2021 season, so Teel didn’t see game action until the 2021-2022 season.



Teel averaged 9.3 points, shot a field goal percentage of .387 and a three-point percentage of .342, 2.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds per game during his first season. His average jumped to 11.9 points per game last season as he scored double-figures in 20 games while shooting 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line, helping WSSU to a 21-9 record and a CIAA title. Teel hit the game-winner against Virginia Union in the semifinals to keep WSSU’s title hopes alive.



As a 6’2 guard with a solid shooting touch, it’s very likely Teel will end up at the Division I level after all.

