Transfer portal tracker: HBCU basketball

The NCAA basketball transfer portal has officially opened and there have been a record-breaking 180 players entering their names into the portal on the first day.

BREAKING: The portal has set a record.



173 players have gone portaling so far today.



ONE. HUNDRED. SEVENTY. THREE.



And the portal isn't done yet. BYU's Haochen Dong just went portaling moments ago.



Congrats, Haochen. You are No. 173 of the day. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2023

What is the transfer portal?

The NCAA transfer portal is a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) application, database, and compliance tool launched on October 15, 2018, to manage and facilitate the process for student-athletes seeking to transfer between member institutions. The transfer portal permits student-athletes to place their name in an online database declaring their desire to transfer. Athletes enter the portal by informing their current school of their desire to transfer; the school then has two business days to enter the athlete’s name in the database. Once an athlete’s name is entered in the database, coaches and staff from other schools are permitted to make contact with the athlete to inquire about their interest in visiting the campus and accepting a scholarship. The transfer portal is intended to bring greater transparency to the transfer process and to enable student athletes to publicize their desire to transfer. The transfer portal is an NCAA-wide database, covering transfers in all three NCAA divisions, although most media coverage of the transfer portal involves its use in the top-level Division I.

New regulations were adopted in 2021 allowing student-athletes in Division I football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, and baseball to change schools using the portal once without sitting out a year after the transfer. This regulation placed all NCAA sports under the same transfer rules, as the so-called “one-time transfer” rule had long been in place for all other D-I sports, as well as all sports in Divisions II and III. – wiki-

Keep an eye on the HBCU Gameday transfer portal tracker to see how the transfer season plays out.

Love Bettis

Former School: North Carolina A&T

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

Love Bettis played 22 games during the Aggies’ 2022-2023 season. The Pensacola, Fl native averaged 12.9 minutes and shot 66% from three. .

Greg Spurlock

Former School: Coppin State

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

Spurlock played 45 games in his two seasons with Coppin State. Spurlock averaged 18 minutes per game and averaged 2.8 points.

Yoro Sidibé

Former School: Norfolk State

Position: Gueard/Forward

Transfer School: TBA

Hailing from Dakar, Senegal Yora Sidibé played 62 games averaging 8.4 minutes during his four seasons with the Spartans.

Justin Warren

Former School: Grambling State University

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

Justin Warren played 11 games during his first and only season with the Tigers. The sophomore guard played for a total of 35 minutes averaging 3.2 points. Warren completed the season with 4 steals and a percentage of 66.7 from the free throw line.

Kam Woods

Former School: North Carolina A&T

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

Kam Woods started in all 23 games for the Aggies’ 2022-2023 season. The sophomore guard averaged 35.4 minutes per game and was named second-teal all-CAA.

Duncan Powell

Former School: North Carolilna A&T

Position: Forward

Transfer School: TBA

Duncan Powell was the highest-ranked recruit to enter into the Aggies’ program back in 2021. As a red shirt freshman Powell played in 31 games averaging 7.7 points and 21.8 min per game.

Chase McDuffie

Former School: North Carolina A&T

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

Coming in as a three-star high school recruit, McDuffie played 13 games in the 2022-2023 season. McDuffie averaged 7.2 minutes.

Nendah Tarke

Former School: Coppin State

Position: Forward

Transfer School: TBA

Coming from Gaithersburg, Maryland Tarke made a big impression on the Eagles’ program. During his three seasons Tarke played in 84 games averaging 32.6 minutes and 12.2 points. Freshman year Tarke led the nation in steals per game and ranked second in total steals. Continuing in his success Turke earned the title of MEAC Rookie of the Year, six times MEAC Rookie of the Week and 2x MEAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Justin Winston

Former School: Coppin State

Position: Forward

Transfer School: TBA

Justin Winston played in 14 games during the 2022-2023 season; his first and only season with the Eagles. Each game Winston averaged 17.2 minutes and 7.9 points. In his two seasons the senior forward had a total of 41 rebounds, ten steals and two blocks.

Duane Posey

Former School: Alabama State University

Position: Forward

Transfer School: TBA

The junior forward played in 29 games in the 2022-2023 season with the Hornets. Posey averaged 18 minutes per game during his one season at Alabama State. On the defensive end, the Memphis native had 16 blocks and averaged 5.2 rebounds per game.

Trey Crews

Former School: North Carolina A&T

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

The Durham, NC native played in 7 games during his 3 seasons as an Aggie.

Brahm Harris

Former School: University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

Harris played in 50 games during his 2 seasons with Arkansas Pine-Bluff. At the guard position Harris averaged 22 minutes on the court, shot 76% from the free throw line and bodied a total of 16 blocks. During this 2021-2022 season the Arkansas native was selected for 1st Team All-Region XVI and All-Conference

Justin Wright

Former School: North Carolina Central

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

The Junior guard from Greenville, NC was the leading scorer for North Carolina Central for two seasons making him a huge asset to the program’s success. Wright played in 70 games during his 3 seasons with the Eagles. During his sophomore year, Wright shot 49.6 percent from the floor, averaged 13.7 points per game, and was the youngest Eagle to be named First Team All-MEAC.

Roland McCoy

Former School: Alabama State University

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

Averaging 25.3 minutes Watson played in 29 games in his one season with the Hornets. Closing out the 2022-2023 season, Watson shot 61.8 percent from the free throw line and 31.8 percent from the three-point line.

Marcus Watson

Former School: North Carolina A&T

Position: Forward‘

Transfer School: TBA

During his two seasons Watson started in 56 games; playing a total of 61. The Georgia native averaged 27.9 minutes per game, 72.5 percent at the free throw line and banked 27 blocks. At the end of the 2021-2022 season Watson was listed on Big South’s All-Tournament team.

Alex Anderson

Former School: Alabama State University

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

As a pivotal player, Anderson played in 25 games in his one season with Alabama State. During the 2022-2023 season the sophomore guard had a season high of 29 points against Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Closing out the season Watson had 82 assists and was 70.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Jordan Tillmon

Former School: Florida A&M University

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

The Rattler guard started in 18 of the 19 total played games. At the guard position, Tillmon averaged 34.8 minutes per game. Finishing the 2022-2023 season Tillmon had a 10.9 point average, banked 16 three-pointers and 55 rebounds.

Russell (Deuce) Dean

Former School: Hampton University

Position: Guard

Transfer School: TBA

At the end of the 2021-2022 season Dean was nationally ranked at No. 18 in the most assists in a game (110). As a guard for the Pirates, Dean played in 109 games during his 4 seasons. Within those 4 seasons Dean 30.5 minutes and 9.8 points per game. At the line Dean hit 327 free throws and 54 three-pointers.

Hampton G Russell “Deuce” Dean enterd the portal as a grad transfer. A four-year starter, Dean averaged 9.8 points 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds over four seasons at Hampton. @deuceydoo_https://t.co/5DUznGmIuh — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) March 13, 2023

