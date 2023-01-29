VIEW ALL SCORES
2022-2023 Basketball

North Carolina A&T loses CAA battle against Monmouth

Georgia native Marcus Watson scored 25 points for the Aggies but that wasn’t enough offensively to beat Monmouth.

Posted on

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Monmouth snapped North Carolina A&T’s two-game win streak on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 79-64 loss at Ellis Corbett Sports Center. The Hawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 37-29 lead. They then continued to outscore the Aggies 42-35 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Tahron Allen scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the way for Monmouth. As a whole, the Hawks were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.15 points per possession on 53% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 14 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

North Carolina A&T was led by Marcus Watson, who recorded 25 points and seven boards. The Aggies went 20-of-54 from the field in this one, including 7-of-29 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.9 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 3. Monmouth hosts Delaware, while North Carolina A&T readies for battle against a North Carolina Wilmington team who is playing great lately. The Hawks will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Aggies hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T loses CAA battle against Monmouth
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

71
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Hampton falls to Stony Brook in CAA competition
391
2022-2023 Basketball

Fayetteville State men take first place in CIAA with gritty win
96
2022-2023 Basketball

Henson leads Morgan State past Delaware State
Tuskegee Tuskegee
90
2022-2023 Basketball

Tuskegee men edge out rival Miles College
390
CIAA

Winston-Salem State sweeps JC Smith as both teams eye CIAA South lead
To Top
X