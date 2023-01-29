By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Monmouth snapped North Carolina A&T’s two-game win streak on Saturday afternoon, handing it a 79-64 loss at Ellis Corbett Sports Center. The Hawks got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 37-29 lead. They then continued to outscore the Aggies 42-35 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Tahron Allen scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the way for Monmouth. As a whole, the Hawks were impressive on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 1.15 points per possession on 53% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 14 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Career high in points and rebounds. @tahallen was a beast today in the win. #FlyHawks pic.twitter.com/ayEA90RDRM — Monmouth Basketball (@MonmouthBBall) January 28, 2023

North Carolina A&T was led by Marcus Watson, who recorded 25 points and seven boards. The Aggies went 20-of-54 from the field in this one, including 7-of-29 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.9 points per possession on 50% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on February 3. Monmouth hosts Delaware, while North Carolina A&T readies for battle against a North Carolina Wilmington team who is playing great lately. The Hawks will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Aggies hope for a rebound performance on the road.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

North Carolina A&T loses CAA battle against Monmouth