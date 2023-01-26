VIEW ALL SCORES
JSU
JSU sees big jump in social media engagement

JSU athletics posted the fourth-highest increase in social media engagements in the nation in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Jackson State University (JSU) athletics posted the fourth-highest increase in social media engagements in the nation in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the website skullsparks.com.

JSU
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to pass against Florida A&M.

The site’s analytics confirmed what we already knew about the passion and love Tiger Nation has for JSU student-athletes. Jackson State Athletics displayed a 303-percent increase in interactions on the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram platforms in calendar year 2022 over 2021.

JSU Athletics had nearly 1.5 million interactions across the three platforms, a more than 1.1 million increase from 2021. The percentage increase ranked behind only St. Peters, Kansas, and Davidson.

Tiger Nation engaged most on Facebook, with nearly 1.2 million engagements last year as opposed to 230,000+ engagements in 2021. Instagram had more than 193,000 engagements last year, up from 65,000+ in 2021. Twitter showed 75,000+ engagements last year, up from nearly 69,000+ in 2021.

JSU’s total of 1.46 million interactions was the highest of all FCS schools in 2022 and ranked 25th nationally.

