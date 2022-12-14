Xavier adds another win, rolling past Southern

By

Xavier recorded its fourth straight win in dominating fashion, handing Southern a 79-59 loss at Cintas Center on Tuesday night. The Musketeers had the upper hand in this one, leading by as much as 30 points.

Souley Boum scored 17 points while recording seven assists to lead the way for Xavier. As a team, the Musketeers shot 48% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 67% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.99 points per possession on 58% true shooting.

Four Musketeers hit double figures as Xavier closes out non-conference play with a win!#LetsGoX pic.twitter.com/aDqMq9JmIl — Xavier Gameday (@XavierGameday) December 14, 2022

Southern was led by Brion Whitley, who put up 17 points. The Jaguars shot 21-of-58 from the field and 8-of-26 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Southern only mustered 0.76 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

Photo Courtesy of Southern Athletics

Xavier showed once again that it is a dangerous team. It plays next on December 16 in a matchup with Georgetown. On the other side, Southern fell to 4-6 with the loss. Its next chance at a win is on December 17 against Youngstown State.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

