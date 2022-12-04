By

Texas cruised to a 92-43 victory over Southern University on Sunday afternoon. The Longhorns had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 30-point lead and outscoring the Lady Jaguars 46-27 in the final 20 minutes.

Shaylee Gonzales led the way for Texas, putting up 22 points. It wasn’t just Gonzales though, the Longhorns’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.23 points per possession on 56% shooting from the field. Free throws were another positive component of their afternoon. They drew 25 fouls on the defense, which led to 21 points on 84% shooting from the charity stripe.

Sirviva Legions scored 13 points while Chloe Fleming added another nine to lead the way for SU. As a team, the Lady Jaguars struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.58 points per possession on 35% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Jaguars went a paltry 11-of-22 from the free throw line.

Texas rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against South Fla. Its next action is on Dec. 11. The team will take on an Alabama State team who is coming off a loss in its last game. On the other side, SU fell to 2-5 with the loss. The Lady Jaguars’ next game is against a Spring Hill team that is also coming off a loss of its own. The team will square off on Dec. 10.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Texas women cruises to home win over Southern