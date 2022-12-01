HBCU football games with highest attendance

HBCU football is at an all-time high right now and the Black college fans have been showing up to support. Here are the top attended games so far this year.
HBCU FOOTBALL TOP ATTENDED GAMES
- Alabama State vs Alabama A&M (Birmingham): 67,532
- Grambling State vs Southern University (New Orleans): 62,337
- Florida A&M vs Bethune Cookman (Orlando): 55,257
- Prairie View A&M vs Grambling State (Dallas): 53,971
- Southern University vs Jackson State (Jackson): 53,885
- Campbell vs Jackson State (Jackson): 51,596
- Jackson State vs Tennessee State (Memphis): 51,351
- Florida A&M – Jackson State (Miami): 39,907
- NC A&T vs North Carolina Central (Charlotte): 35,798
- Howard vs Morehouse (East Ruth): 35,042
INTERESTING STATS AND STORYLINES
Nine out of the ten games are head-to-head HBCU football matchups. Campbell vs Jackson State University is the only game in the top eight of FCS attendance that did not feature two HBCU schools. The JSU Tigers competed in four of the top ten games. Florida State University and Southern University both competed in two of the top HBCU football matchups this year.
Through eleven games this season, JSU’s attendance has reached a whopping 397,571. This equates to 36,143 JSU fans on average per game, home or away. Their home game attendance is currently at 168,197 over four games. This is an average of 42,049 per game at “The Vet”. The Tigers have one more home game this Saturday.
The Tigers have been putting on a show on the field and their fans have surely been witnessing. The Tigers will host the SWAC Championship game at The Vet this Saturday. With the SWAC Championship game and possibly the Celebration Bowl ahead, Jackson State fan attendance will have a chance to reach a half a million this season.