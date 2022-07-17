Jackson State lands HBCU All-American Raymond Boone

By

Jackson State has just landed another talented transfer in former Bowie State and Maryland defensive back Raymond Boone.



Boone posted a video on social media revealing that he will join the Jackson State defense, adding another talented player in the backfield for Deion Sanders’ program.

He may be a Division II transfer but Boone is Division I talent. The Greenbelt, Maryland native had a star-studded career at Eleanor Roosevelt High School, and was ranked as one of the top 75 athletes in the recruiting class of 2017 by 247 Sports. The three-star prospect committed to Maryland prior to his senior high school season after getting offers from programs such as Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and NC State.



Boone never played for Maryland, hitting the transfer portal prior to 2018 season. He would land at Bowie State where he helped the program win back-to-back CIAA titles in 2019 and 2021. (The CIAA did not play football in 2020).



The redshirt junior had a very good 2021 season in which he had 58 tackles (40 solo) and five interceptions to help BSU win its third-consecutive CIAA title. He made an impact as a freshman in 2019, recording 21 tackles and three interceptions while breaking up six passes to help his team go undefeated.

Raymond Boone picked off eight passes in two seasons.



Like many of his teammates, Boone was still with the program through the spring. But the departure of Damon Wilson to take over at Morgan State led to an exodus of sorts for BSU, including two Southern University signees as well as Boone.

“I know many may not respect my decision, but please try to understand as this was not an easy decision for me,” Boone tweeted in his transfer announcement. “If you been riding with me on my journey don’t stop here it only gets greater, in Jesus name, Amen.”



The journey has taken Raymond Boone to Jackson State, the defending SWAC Champions who already boast a talented defensive backfield featuring top prospect Travis Hunter, De’Jahn Warren and Shilo Sanders. Boone’s addition gives JSU another ball-hawking safety that SWAC quarterbacks will have to be aware of.

