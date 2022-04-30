By

The NFL Draft has come and gone, but the process is far from over.



Four HBCU players heard their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft, but several others will be fielding calls from NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Some will get deals while others will get invites to training camp.



Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams was the first HBCU player picked off the board, as he was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round (135th overall). Seven picks later, the Los Angeles Rams collected Decobie Durant from South Carolina State — the reigning MEAC Defensive Player of The Year. Jackson State edge rusher James Houston IV went in the sixth round, being picked 217th overall by the Detroit Lions. Finally, Southern University offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter went to the Chicago Bears in the seventh round to round out the HBCU selections.



While the four picks were an improvement over a 2021 NFL Draft that saw no HBCU players selected, there were plenty other productive prospects that did not hear their names called. Some of those names include Florida A&M safety Marquese Bell, Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, Norfolk State defensive lineman De’Shaan Davis, North Carolina A&T running back Jah-Maine Martin, Virginia State defensive back Will Adams and many others who will likely get free agent deals or rookie camp invitations.



S Markquese Bell (FAMU) — Signed UDFA deal with Dallas Cowboys

WR Jequez Ezzard (Howard) — Signed UDFA deal with Washington Commanders

DL Savion Williams (FAMU) — New York Jets

QB Felix Harper (Alcorn State) — Cleveland Browns

2022 HBCU NFL Draft UDA Tracker