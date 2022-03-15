Howard Women Ready for NCAA Tourney Debut

By

The Howard Bison are confident heading into Wednesday’s play-in game against Incarnate Word.

COLUMBIA – After making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001, the Howard Bison are ready for the moment. They face Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Colonial Life Arena.

Though the last time the Bison were in the Big Dance many of Howard’s currently players were in diapers, they still have a slight leg up as a school on Incarnate Word. The won the Southland Conference championship and are appearing in their first NCAA Tournament in program history. The Bison were close to appearing in the tournament last year and believe the trials they’ve overcame the last few years have prepared them.

This year @Howard_WBB punched their tick to the big dance for the first time since 2001. Listen to how the @MEACSports prepared them for this moment @HBCUGameday pic.twitter.com/4XWJRq0mEs — Chaunte'l Powell (@chauntelpowell) March 15, 2022

As the upperclassmen are tasked with keeping themselves and their younger teammates poised and focused, head coach Ty Grace said she thinks here team is in a good head space.

“We don’t feel any pressure. It’s all about showing their greatness, being great players, being great people and you know there’s no pressure,” she said. “Like they said, they are built for this. They’ve been working whole life, they’ve been playing basketball since a young age so it’s just a different stage. They’ve been on every stage in their life and so now this is just another one for them to turn up and do what they do and showcase their skills.”

She added that this moment is a true testament to her team’s hard work and focus all year.

“I’m just extremely proud of them They have just been locked in from day one,” she said. “We’ve been talking about championships since the beginning of the season. We took our lumps we took some losses people counted us out and here they are so there’s no pressure. They are just going to go out and do what they do.”

Howard Women Ready for NCAA Tourney Debut