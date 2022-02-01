By

Two weeks after showing him a good time, Florida A&M is hoping that Christen Miller will be the next star athlete to make that HBCU move.

Christen Miller is a 6’4, 285 pound defensive lineman from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, GA. He’s rated just outside the top 100 prospects by 247 Sports at no. 106. He’s also rated as the 16th best defensive lineman and the 11th best player in his home state. He took a visit to Tallahassee last month and seemed to really enjoy himself.



Miller is a long-shot, to say the least. He’s got 30 offers that include his pick of Power Five schools. Deciding to pick FAMU over those schools wouldn’t be far off from Travis Hunter’s decision to go to JSU.



Here are a few other targets/commits to keep an eye on.



WR — Kareem Burke



Burke is rated just outside the top 150 wide receivers according to 247 Sports at 154 in its composite ratings. He’s rated as the 151st best player in the state of Florida. Florida, of course, is known for speed and that’s what the Rattlers are getting in Burke who is also a state champion at track. He’s been clocked at 11.1 in the 100 meters and is likely to get faster. Burke is the second-highest rated recruit in FAMU history according to 247 Sports’ ratings.



LB — Daterius Lee



The 6’0, 209 pound senior from Deerfield Beach High School in Deerfield Beach Florida is rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals. According to 247 Sports he had offers from several FBS and Power Five schools. The list includes Auburn, Tennessee and Kentucky of the SEC, North Carolina, Louisville and Syracuse of the ACC and Maryland of the Big Ten. He committed to FAMU back in August and appears set to

Florida A&M to hold signing day event

“We are so excited to be celebrating our 2022 football signing class with family, friends, and supporters of FAMU Football after National Signing Day this coming Wednesday at The Moon!” said head coach Willie Simmons. “We feel this class, which is a mixture of high school, JUCO, and 4-year transfers will continue to propel this program forward as we look to bring a SWAC and Celebration Bowl Championship back to the Highest of Seven Hills this fall! And what better place to host this event than one of the legendary venues in the capital city?!”

Christen Miller keeping FAMU on his radar heading into NSD