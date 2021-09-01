17 HBCU players make initial NFL 53 man rosters

By

17 former HBCU players make an initial NFL 53 man roster. Players can continue to be signed to rosters and practice squads heading into next week’s season opener. This list does not include players that may be signed to an NFL practice squad, but active rosters only.

BY NFL DIVISION

AFC West

Oakland Raiders

Brandon Parker, T (North Carolina A&T)

AFC NORTH

Cleveland Browns

Montrel Meander, LB (Grambling State)

Jamie Gillan, P (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Tytus Howard, OL (Alabama State)

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Chester Rogers, WR (Grambling State)

NFC EAST

Philadelphia Eagles

Javon Hargrave, DT (South Carolina State)

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Lachavious Simmons, OL (Tennessee State)

Tarik Cohen, RB (North Carolina A&T)

Detroit Lions

Bobby Price, DB (Norfolk State University)

NFC SOUTH

Carolina Panthers

Darryl Johnson, DE (North Carolina A&T)

Trent Scott, T (Grambling State)

Trenton Cannon, RB (Virginia State)

New Orleans Saints

Terron Armstead, T (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Leverett, G (North Carolina Central)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Joshua Miles, T (Morgan State)

MEAC TO NFL

The MEAC has eight former HBCU players represented on this year’s initial NFL 53 man release. North Carolina A&T will kick off its first season in the Big South this season, however, each player on this list played with the Aggies in the MEAC.

HBCU TRENCH MOB

Ten of the HBCU alumni on this list are defensive or offensive linemen. Black college football teams are getting it done in the trenches.

