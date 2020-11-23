Deion Sanders adds beef with local OL FBS transfer

Deion Sanders has himself another FBS transfer.



Former Florida International offensive tackle Maljon Joor has decided to transfer to Jackson State. Joor announced his transfer to JSU on Monday.



“First of all I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love. Secondly, I want to thank my mother for being with me every step of the way. I’ll also like to thank the coaches at Florida International for giving me an opportunity to play the game I love & I would like to thank the coaches who have reached out and recruited me up until this point,” he wrote.



“With that being said I’ll be committing to THEE Jackson State University to finish my degree and bring a SWAC championship back to my hometown.”



Deion Sanders gets local kid

Joor played his high school ball at Callaway High School in Jackson. After graduating in 2018, he enrolled at Missississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He signed with FIU prior to the 2020 season, and entered the transfer portal on Nov. 12.



Listed at 6’6, Joor was a three-star rated recruit coming out of JUCO. He will likely be looked upon to help keep SWAC defenses off of Sheduer Sanders, who committed to JSU earlier this month. He, of course, is the son of head coach Deion Sanders and a four-star rated quarterback.



Earlier this month JSU picked up a commitment from former FSU DB/WR Isaiah Bolden. Former Tennessee linebacker Nyles Gaddy committed early in November as well. And Sanders’ first commitment was from former Mississippi State defensive back Javarrious Selmons.