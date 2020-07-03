Morgan State lands Wake Forest transfer Sharone Wright Jr.

While the HBCU sports world was buzzing over the big commitment in Washington, DC., one of Baltimore’s HBCU squads seized a pretty big grab as well.



Former Wake Forest guard Sharon Wright Jr. announced on Friday that he will be playing his college ball at Morgan State.

“I’ve been thinking about this some time now and it has been a difficult time for many people, but mainly us as African-Americans,” Wright tweeted. “It’s saddening to me to know the world will always be this way towards us whether we play a sport or not. It doesn’t matter.”



The son of a former NBA lottery pick, Wright played two seasons at Wake Forest under recently departed head coach Danny Manning.



Wright averaged just 2.2 points per game last season, but averaged 7.1 points per game as a freshman in 21 starts. He will likely see more playing time for MSU under head coach Kevin Broadus, a former Maryland assistant.



Morgan State landing Wright isn’t as rare as Howard landing Makur Maker, but