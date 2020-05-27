Central State Football Adds Three Transfers to Roster

Central State University Athletics announces the addition of three transfers for the 2020 football season including one from a Division I program and a Junior College transfer. The team adds size and speed to the roster with the signing of a defensive back, wide receiver, and offensive linemen.
Joining the Marauders for the upcoming season is Maxwell McCray (Cleveland, Ohio/ Urbana University), Said Sidibe (Newport News, VA/ Virginia University of Lynchburg) and Nelvon Besses (Bedford, Ohio/Hocking College).
Maxwell McCray
6’0|285| OL | Cleveland, Ohio/Urbana University
McCray, a redshirt freshman is transferring from Urbana University where he sat out the 2019 football season.
The Marauders can look forward to the addition of strength to their Offensive Line as McCray’s weight lifting numbers jump off the page. He squats 550lbs, Benches 380lbs, and Deadlifts 410 lbs when he came out of high school.
Said Sidibe
6’1|180| Wide Receiver| Newsport News, VA/ Virginia University of Lynchburg|
The Marauders are gaining a talented and fast wide receiver in Sadibie.
Nelvon Besses
5’0| 170| Defensive Back | Bedford, OH/ Hocking Community College