The Last Dance: LeVelle Moton recalls clubbing with Jordan and nearly being roasted by Bernie Mac

The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls, has lead to some great hidden/forgotten stories.



North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton shared two such stories about Michael Jordan on Sunday night during the two-hour broadcasts, one of them involving legendary comedian Bernie Mac.

In the mid-1990s Moton was a star at NCCU, which played D2 ball in the CIAA at the time. But Moton, who came of age in Raleigh, was a fixture all over the Triangle, including Chapel Hill where his cousin Donald Willams and best friend Jerry Stackhouse played their college ball.



Moton recalled a retired MJ showing up at UNC practice and him playing “super intense” in every game. After hooping, the college stars got a chance to hang with Jordan at a club called “Players.”

He played myself, Jerry Stackhouse, & Donald Williams 1 on 1 for 30 minutes and then he took us out to Franklin Street to a club called "Players"…I was a 19 year old in the club with MJ…You couldn't tell me nothing. #TheLastDance — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 11, 2020

If that wasn’t awesome enough, the next year Moton ended up playing in Fred Whitfield’s (MJ’s right hand man) “Greatest Pickup Game, competing alongside Stackhouse, Rod Strickland, Chris Webber etc. As the game wound down, Moton remembers Jordan taking over.



MJ says "Give me the damn ball so we can get the hell outta here and party tonight". MJ catches the ball at the hash and hits a 28 foot contested jumper. The ball sits on the rim for 2 seconds, and drops in…I'm in disbelief. Cont'd — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 11, 2020

The scene shifts to the Greensboro Coliseum, where the college kid in a polo and Khakis is sitting in the front row with the Chicago Bulls while a pre-Kings of Comedy Bernie Mac entertains the audience prior to a Will Downing concert. And then Mac starts cracking on the Bulls.



Later that night, we're at the Greensboro Coliseum for a Will Downing concert and to hear an unknown comedian named Bernie Mac…In an arena of 15,000 ppl, I'm sitting at the front table with the Chicago Bulls….Cont'd — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 11, 2020

True to form, Bernie takes his shots at everyone at our table. He crushed Scottie, destroyed Ron Harper about his speech impediment, then he looked me dead in my eye. I slid down a bit in my chair and skipped over me and joked MJ for a few seconds… Afterwards, we went in the — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 11, 2020

So Moton was spared being clowned by Mac, but he did have to pay the piper in another way.

dressing room, & MJ introduced everyone to Bernie Mac. I thanked him for not killing me in front of 15k ppl & he said "I let u live young fella". At the time, I was eating a chocolate chip cookie and he took it out my hand and ate it.smh.He later became the BERNIE MAC we all know — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 11, 2020

Luckily for Moton — who had just missed out on an opportunity to be in New Edition (okay, not really but he is tight with them) — he survived playing with Michael Jordan without getting assaulted or passing out from his cigar smoke or being clowned to death by THE Bernie Mac.



When it comes to Social media and storytelling, Moton racks up big moments like he racks ups championships. So you can bet that with the final two episodes of “The Last Dance” coming up next week, there’s a good chance he’ll have an even more incredible story than this one.