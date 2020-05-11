The Last Dance: LeVelle Moton recalls clubbing with Jordan and nearly being roasted by Bernie Mac

The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls, has lead to some great hidden/forgotten stories.
North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton shared two such stories about Michael Jordan on Sunday night during the two-hour broadcasts, one of them involving legendary comedian Bernie Mac.
In the mid-1990s Moton was a star at NCCU, which played D2 ball in the CIAA at the time. But Moton, who came of age in Raleigh, was a fixture all over the Triangle, including Chapel Hill where his cousin Donald Willams and best friend Jerry Stackhouse played their college ball.
Moton recalled a retired MJ showing up at UNC practice and him playing “super intense” in every game. After hooping, the college stars got a chance to hang with Jordan at a club called “Players.”
If that wasn’t awesome enough, the next year Moton ended up playing in Fred Whitfield’s (MJ’s right hand man) “Greatest Pickup Game, competing alongside Stackhouse, Rod Strickland, Chris Webber etc. As the game wound down, Moton remembers Jordan taking over.
The scene shifts to the Greensboro Coliseum, where the college kid in a polo and Khakis is sitting in the front row with the Chicago Bulls while a pre-Kings of Comedy Bernie Mac entertains the audience prior to a Will Downing concert. And then Mac starts cracking on the Bulls.
So Moton was spared being clowned by Mac, but he did have to pay the piper in another way.
Luckily for Moton — who had just missed out on an opportunity to be in New Edition (okay, not really but he is tight with them) — he survived playing with Michael Jordan without getting assaulted or passing out from his cigar smoke or being clowned to death by THE Bernie Mac.
When it comes to Social media and storytelling, Moton racks up big moments like he racks ups championships. So you can bet that with the final two episodes of “The Last Dance” coming up next week, there’s a good chance he’ll have an even more incredible story than this one.