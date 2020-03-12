2020 Football

NFL cancels HBCU Combine amid COVID-19 concerns

Staying consistent with national cancellations of large gatherings, the NFL has cancelled its inaugural HBCU combine due to potential health concerns.
The NFL released a statement on Thursday, canceling its much anticipated inaugural HBCU Combine. The cancellation comes after the cancellation of its Annual Meeting, alongside several other upcoming sporting events.

The league also cancelled the Regional Combine; both were set to take place March 27-29 at the Miami Dolphins’ Health Training Facility.

“These decisions were made consistent with the league’s primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees, combine participants, and public,” NFL Football Operations stated.

“We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any other changes necessary as circumstances warrant.”

The HBCU Combine had 51 potential participants spanning from D1-FCS to NAIA programs.

